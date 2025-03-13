Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock Position Raised by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) by 90.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Amplitude were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,056,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,262,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,056 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Amplitude by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,482,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 535,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amplitude by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 955,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amplitude by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 683,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

AMPL stock opened at $12.11 on Thursday. Amplitude, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.45.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $78.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.68 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 32.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amplitude from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Amplitude from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Eric Vishria sold 3,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $42,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 276,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,496. This represents a 1.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $568,129. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

