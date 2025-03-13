Amundi Buys 4,478,906 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Amundi raised its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1,990,624.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,479,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478,906 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.51% of Coty worth $30,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Coty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 444,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Coty by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Coty by 19.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Coty by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Cowen cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Coty Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $5.54 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -553.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

