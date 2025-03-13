Amundi Sells 100,986 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 467,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,986 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.43% of MakeMyTrip worth $52,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $674,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,316,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,773 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip stock opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 12-month low of $60.55 and a 12-month high of $123.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.11 and its 200 day moving average is $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.36.

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MMYT shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

