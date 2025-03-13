Amundi Sells 208,993 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Amundi trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,329,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,993 shares during the period. Amundi owned approximately 0.36% of APA worth $31,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 30,471,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,270 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in APA by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,914,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293,932 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,886,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,540,000 after purchasing an additional 894,574 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,667,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,466,000 after purchasing an additional 326,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,307,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,928,000 after purchasing an additional 224,547 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APA. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of APA from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

APA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $36.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

About APA

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

