Amundi Sells 85,658 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Amundi decreased its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,658 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned approximately 0.12% of BioNTech worth $34,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $59,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 123.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after purchasing an additional 74,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $18,345,000. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $100.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.30. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTX. Evercore ISI upgraded BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

About BioNTech

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.