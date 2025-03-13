Analysts Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target at $7.50

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDI
Insider Transactions at indie Semiconductor
Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Creative Planning acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 33.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 115.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,468,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
indie Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than indie Semiconductor
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.