Analysts Set indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Price Target at $7.50

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $215,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,092.81. This trade represents a 73.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael Wittmann sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $39,353.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,334.80. The trade was a 16.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,789 shares of company stock valued at $747,537 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Creative Planning acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 33.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 186,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 115.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 61.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 25,468,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. indie Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $7.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $518.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.54.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 61.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

