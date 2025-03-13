Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (MI.UN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE: MI.UN) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/7/2025 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$16.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2025 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2025 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.25 to C$16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2025 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2025 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$17.00 to C$16.75. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 3/7/2025 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$16.50 to C$15.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/6/2025 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$15.00.
  • 1/13/2025 – Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$19.00 to C$17.25.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:MI.UN traded up C$0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 110,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,451. The company has a market cap of C$522.55 million, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.43. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12 month low of C$12.63 and a 12 month high of C$17.34.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

