Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 88.3% from the February 13th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Anglo American Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
