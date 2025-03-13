ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 28.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 815,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,244 shares during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano comprises approximately 2.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.23% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $69,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $7,672,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 326,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 169,184 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $98.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $131.56. The firm has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.67 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.9201 dividend. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.03%.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

