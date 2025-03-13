ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Grows Stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 204.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings in Certara were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,292,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 555,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 175,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Certara by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 15,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Certara by 40.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,901,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Certara alerts:

Certara Price Performance

CERT stock opened at $11.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.05, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Certara from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Certara

Certara Profile

(Free Report)

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.