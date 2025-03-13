ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627,980 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.24% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $20,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $35.85 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.28). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $1,296,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,593.23. The trade was a 31.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on FYBR. Raymond James downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. New Street Research downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Frontier Communications Parent

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.