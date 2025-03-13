ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes $281,000 Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Valaris by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Valaris by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Valaris by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:VAL opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.59. Valaris Limited has a 52-week low of $31.15 and a 52-week high of $84.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.68. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $584.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Valaris from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Valaris to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI downgraded Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Valaris from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

