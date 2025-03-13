Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a dividend payout ratio of 84.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE:ARI opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. The company has a current ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 51.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 39.40%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Insider Activity at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Carmencita N.M. Whonder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $109,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,855.04. This represents a 53.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

