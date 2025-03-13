Appaloosa LP Purchases 1,150,000 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Appaloosa LP lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.4% of Appaloosa LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Appaloosa LP owned approximately 0.10% of Lam Research worth $90,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 3,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $76.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRCX

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.