AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Shares Down 1.4% – Should You Sell?

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $147.94 and last traded at $148.47. 54,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 381,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ATR shares. Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average of $159.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AptarGroup

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $116,265,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,854,000 after acquiring an additional 617,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AptarGroup by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,312,000 after acquiring an additional 353,935 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,925,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

