Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
Arianne Phosphate Stock Up 14.3 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Arianne Phosphate Company Profile
Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Arianne Phosphate
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Arianne Phosphate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arianne Phosphate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.