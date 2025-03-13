Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 40000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Arianne Phosphate Stock Up 14.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. Arianne Phosphate Inc was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicoutimi, Canada.

