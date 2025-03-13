Artificial Intelligence Stocks Worth Watching – March 10th

Super Micro Computer, ServiceNow, and Salesforce are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares in companies that primarily develop, incorporate, or capitalize on AI and machine learning technologies to enhance their products or operations. Investors often see these stocks as opportunities for growth driven by technological innovation, though they may also experience higher volatility due to rapid changes and evolving market expectations in the tech sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.50. 38,711,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,465,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.64. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $119.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.21.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW traded down $55.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $795.09. 1,451,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,696,757. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,017.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $985.92. The company has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $7.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $275.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,438,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,897,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.84. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $264.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35.

