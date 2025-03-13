ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. ASML makes up 1.6% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Performance

ASML opened at $703.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $276.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $733.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $742.38.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $1.5855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. DZ Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.