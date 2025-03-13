ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Holdings Increased by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,366,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. ATI comprises 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.96% of ATI worth $75,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 4,401.2% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 9,410,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,952,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,162,000 after buying an additional 226,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ATI by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,031,000 after buying an additional 191,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 891,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,049,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ATI opened at $50.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.33. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $68.92.

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. ATI’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,261.54. The trade was a 27.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

