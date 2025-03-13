Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Up 22.2% – Here’s What Happened

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) was up 22.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 416,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the average daily volume of 65,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The firm has a market cap of C$4.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

