Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Trading 22.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 416,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 534% from the average session volume of 65,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

