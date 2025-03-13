Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Atyr PHARMA Trading Up 12.4 %

ATYR stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 1,787,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,216. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Atyr PHARMA has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATYR. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Atyr PHARMA in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Atyr PHARMA Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

