AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.0 million-$42.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.6 million. AudioEye also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.140-0.160 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of AudioEye from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Get AudioEye alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AEYE

AudioEye Stock Performance

AudioEye Company Profile

AudioEye stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market cap of $154.78 million, a P/E ratio of -47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

(Get Free Report)

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.