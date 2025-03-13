Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC) Insider James Brett Burns Sells 149,183 Shares of Stock

Austco Healthcare Limited (ASX:AHC – Get Free Report) insider James Brett Burns sold 149,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.17), for a total value of A$40,279.41 ($25,493.30).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Austco Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as provider of healthcare communication solutions in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers Tacera, an IP nurse call and clinical communications platform; Medicom, a solution for nurse call system; Pulse Mobile which allows staff to manage nurse call functions on the go and trigger workflows remotely; Built-in RTLS, a nurse call platform; enterprise reporting; and integration services.

