authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Announces Earnings Results

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. authID had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 1,702.46%.
authID Stock Down 0.2 %
authID stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 117,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. authID has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $12.31.
authID Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than authID
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for authID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for authID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.