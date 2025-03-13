authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Announces Earnings Results

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. authID had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 1,702.46%.

authID Stock Down 0.2 %

authID stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.76. 117,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. authID has a 52-week low of $4.15 and a 52-week high of $12.31.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

