Automotive Stocks To Watch Now – March 13th

NVIDIA, Tesla, and Costco Wholesale are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of companies directly involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of automobiles and automotive components. These stocks can also include companies providing support services to the automotive industry, and their performance is often influenced by factors like consumer demand, economic trends, and technological advancements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.00. 135,532,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,636,270. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.31.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded down $13.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.07. 61,079,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,352,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $756.11 billion, a PE ratio of 115.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.03. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Shares of COST traded down $31.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $895.52. 1,379,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,078.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $990.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $944.52. The stock has a market cap of $397.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.81.

