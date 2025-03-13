AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) SVP Sells $482,810.88 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total value of $482,810.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,682.24. This trade represents a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $8.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3,538.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,373. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,390.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,238.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,704.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Mizuho raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,750.00 to $3,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,753.00 to $3,841.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,651.91.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

