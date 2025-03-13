Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,328 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.06, for a total value of $252,200.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,281 shares in the company, valued at $107,881,919.86. This represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,662 shares of company stock worth $2,643,895. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PNC opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $192.95 and its 200 day moving average is $192.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.51. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.