Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 567 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 13,331 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,445,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,211,000 after buying an additional 324,033 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in TotalEnergies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,862,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,343,000 after purchasing an additional 41,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.54 on Thursday. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

