Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.71 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.28.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

