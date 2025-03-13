Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $130.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $115.43 and a 1-year high of $144.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.3164 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

