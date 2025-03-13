Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.26, with a volume of 15297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

AVVIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6002 per share. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

