Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 406,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 269,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$5.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.78.
Azincourt Energy Company Profile
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
