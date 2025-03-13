Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 726,700 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the February 13th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Azitra Stock Performance

Azitra stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,817,785. Azitra has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azitra

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Azitra stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) by 196.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,866 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.83% of Azitra worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

About Azitra

Azitra, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for precision dermatology using engineered proteins and live biotherapeutic products to treat skin diseases. It develops ATR-12, a genetically modified strain of S. epidermidis, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for treating Netherton syndrome, a skin disease.

