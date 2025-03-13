Balanced Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 104.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHF. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,291,000 after buying an additional 7,710,766 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,666,000 after buying an additional 5,238,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,881,000 after buying an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $20.01 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

