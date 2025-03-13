Balanced Wealth Group LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Balanced Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,044 shares during the quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $127,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PGX opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

