Balboa Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.2% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GLD opened at $270.33 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $198.94 and a twelve month high of $272.32. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.94.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

