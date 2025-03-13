Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.96% and a negative net margin of 357.78%.

BLDP traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.26. 5,124,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,253,554. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $375.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. TD Cowen raised Ballard Power Systems to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $1.40 to $1.20 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.77.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

