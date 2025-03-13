Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,722,927 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 2,669,179 shares.The stock last traded at $13.77 and had previously closed at $13.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

