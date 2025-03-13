Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 1009 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays raised Banco Comercial Português to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on BPCGY
Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance
About Banco Comercial Português
Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Comercial Português
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Undervalued Stocks You Can Buy at a Discount Now
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- AMD Stock: Can the PC Refresh Cycle Spark a Rally?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Micron Stock Spikes 7%—3 Key Catalysts Behind the Move
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.