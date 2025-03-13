Bank Stocks To Follow Today – March 12th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Fiserv are the three Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares issued by banks and other financial institutions, representing partial ownership in these companies. Their value is influenced by factors such as interest rates, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions, making them a key indicator of both the financial sector’s health and broader market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.37 on Wednesday, reaching $476.97. 23,071,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,056,005. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $517.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $504.07. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

JPM traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $229.91. 5,665,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,783,426. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $642.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $259.05 and a 200 day moving average of $238.78.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.41. 4,734,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.51.

