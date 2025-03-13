Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.84% from the stock’s current price.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Insider Activity

Shares of UiPath stock traded down $1.73 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. 17,368,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,543,211. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This trade represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $71,191,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in UiPath by 554.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,026,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,562 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 14,074,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 2,072,089 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the third quarter valued at about $19,071,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

