Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Trading 22.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 22.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 668,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 232,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Bayhorse Silver Stock Up 22.2 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 503.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$15.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. Company insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.
About Bayhorse Silver
Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, lead, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.
