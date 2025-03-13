Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) is Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s 9th Largest Position

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 713,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,221 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises approximately 3.2% of Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. owned approximately 0.25% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $161,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.29.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 2,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.33, for a total transaction of $633,810.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,469.53. This trade represents a 31.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Shan sold 500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,840. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,780 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $223.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.51. The company has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 69.10%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

