Best Technology Stocks To Consider – March 10th

NVIDIA, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Broadcom, Alphabet, and Alibaba Group are the seven Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Technology stocks are shares in companies primarily involved in the development, manufacturing, or distribution of technological products and services—ranging from software and hardware to semiconductors and various digital innovations. These stocks often experience rapid growth and volatility due to factors such as evolving technology trends, changes in consumer demand, and significant research and development investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Technology stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,057,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,900,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $153.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.68.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $12.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $226.20. The stock had a trading volume of 41,072,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,197,478. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple has a 1 year low of $164.08 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

NASDAQ META traded down $32.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $593.12. 13,987,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,795,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $656.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $600.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $414.50 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $14.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.25. 16,286,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,928,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $416.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $378.90 and a 52 week high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $12.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.10. 25,471,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,015,566. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $222.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $853.54 billion, a PE ratio of 148.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $8.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.97. 25,898,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,504,873. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.54. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $136.13 and a 52 week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.50. 21,757,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653,430. The stock has a market cap of $314.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

