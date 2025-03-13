BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 19,414,458 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 21,165,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

BBAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Capmk cut BigBear.ai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities lowered BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on BigBear.ai from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $930.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,757.48. This trade represents a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 66,140 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $297,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,445,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,004,520.50. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,790,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,768,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 4th quarter worth $4,005,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

