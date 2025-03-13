Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading 6.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,088.74 and last traded at $1,087.04. Approximately 86 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,025.00.

Biglari Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,131.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,023.59. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, March 1st. The company reported ($36.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.12 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

