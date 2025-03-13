BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Acquired by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. BILL accounts for approximately 2.5% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of BILL worth $25,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BILL by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in BILL by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in BILL in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 12,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

BILL Stock Performance

NYSE BILL opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,587.60, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.37. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About BILL

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.