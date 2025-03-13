BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells $39,925.00 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $39,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 260,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,025. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 278,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $29.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,364,000 after purchasing an additional 95,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,107,000 after buying an additional 18,473 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 20.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

