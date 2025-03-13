Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Set at C$8.00 by National Bankshares

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$8.00 price objective by equities researchers at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.04.

BIR traded up C$0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$5.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,484,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,247. The company has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.67, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. Birchcliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$4.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd is an intermediate oil and gas company that explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, and natural gas liquids. The company conducts its drilling program in resource plays located in the Peace River Arch region of Alberta. Birchcliff focuses on operating nearly all its high working production, which is surrounded by blocks of high working interest lands where it owns and/or controls the infrastructure.

